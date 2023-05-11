A McLennan County grand jury on Thursday indicted a Waco bounty hunter on two counts of sexual assault.

McLennan County deputies arrested Larry Lee Johnson two months ago on a Waco police warrant charging sexual assault in a March 2020 incident. According to his arrest affidavit, investigators have DNA evidence connecting Johnson, who was 54 at the time of his arrest, to a sexual assault of a woman in March 2020 near 11th Street and Clay Avenue and a sexual assault of another woman in July 2022.

The woman who reported being assaulted in 2020 told police a man presented credentials as a bounty hunter and told her he was arresting her, only to drive her out to a remote parking lot where he assaulted her, the affidavit says. She received a medical exam to preserve evidence.

Investigators identified Johnson as a suspect and spoke with him but could not develop probable cause for an arrest until they were able to collect a sample of his DNA for an investigation of the July 2022 incident, according to the affidavit. The sample matched DNA evidence collected in both cases, police reported.

Johnson remained in McLennan County Jail on Thursday with bond listed at $75,000.