Waco child sexual assault trial ends in hung jury after unusual turn of events

McLennan County District Attorney Barry Johnson agreed that the trial of the case was unusual but said his prosecutors did not commit perjury and should not face sanctions for their actions.

"Of course, the case is still ongoing, but I can say the district attorney's office did what we thought was the right thing to do since we are not able to appeal any error that is injected into the case by the court," Johnson said. "So we felt like there was error and the only way we have to protect error from going into the case is by mandamus. So we filed that.

"Subsequent to that, there was some activity that went on in the courtroom that our lawyers felt was inappropriate and showed bias on the part of the judge in favor of the defense, so the district attorney's office then chose to file a motion to recuse Judge Kelly in the case," Johnson said. "Sometimes these old lawsuits get tangled up, and they get difficult, and we have all been in them where one flew off the rails and into the ditch and it just stays there."

Waco attorney Josh Tetens, who is opposing Johnson in the Republican primary, attended Friday's court proceedings, vigorously taking notes that he said would be used as ammunition in his bid to unseat the incumbent DA.

"For the second time in less than six months, the State has tried to have a Judge recused because they disagree with their ruling," Tetens said in a statement. "Barry Johnson must have learned this while practicing in Dallas County. In McLennan County we don't throw the judge under the bus because we don't get our way. As the next District Attorney I commit that I will seek justice, and not delay it with frivolous motions that waste taxpayer dollars and further delay cases."

