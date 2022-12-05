Waco couple indicted in sex abuse case involving several minors

A Waco couple have been indicted on multiple felony charges in a case that involves sex abuse and indecency with several minors.

A McLennan County grand jury last Thursday indicted John Paul Salinas, 53, of Waco, on 11 counts including continuous sexual assault of a child younger than 14. The other victims were between 15 and 17 at the time of the alleged events, court documents show.

The grand jury also indicted Monika Ursula Salinas, 55, of Waco on three counts of endangering a child, a state jail felony. She was accused of allowing John Paul Salinas to sleep in the same bed as three different children younger than 15 or to be alone with them.

Waco police arrested John Paul Salinas on Nov. 10 on a first-degree felony charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child, jail records show. He remains in custody in McLennan County Jail with bail set at $225,000, records show.

Monika Salinas was arrested the same day on charges of endangering a child, jail records show. She was freed the next day on a $9,000 bond.

A McLennan County marriage certificate shows John Paul Salinas married Monika Salinas on April 27, 1999. No divorce petition is on record in the county for the couple.