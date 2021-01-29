Waco day care owner's retrial in infant's death to feature new faces

Barnes and Jackson are taking over the prosecution of the case from the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office, which agreed to handle Fraser's case after former McLennan County District Attorney Abel Reyna recused his office. Reyna stepped aside because he is friends with the Felton family and one of his office prosecutors at the time had a child at Fraser’s day care.

Fraser has since hired Jack, a Fort Worth attorney and former Tarrant County prosecutor, to represent her.

"It's a whole new ball game," Jack said after Friday's brief status conference.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Jack said Fraser has been "abiding by all the terms and conditions of her bond and trying to reestablish her life and make up for lost time."

Jack said Fraser is working but declined to say where or describe the type of work she is doing.

Trial testimony showed the baby’s parents, Perry and Laura Felton, did not give the girl Benadryl, and subsequent tests of hair follicles of at least 15 other children in Fraser’s care revealed they also had been given Benadryl without their parents’ knowledge and permission.

Fraser, who operated the day care in her home for 25 years, testified at trial she never gave Benadryl to the children in her care without their parents’ knowledge.