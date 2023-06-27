DNA evidence ties a Waco man on trial this week in a 2021 burglary and sexual assault case to the incident, the lead detective testified Tuesday.

Raoul Tiju Smith Brandon, 28, faces charges in Waco's 54th State District Court of burglary with intent to commit a felony and sexual assault in a July 30, 2021, incident at an apartment in the 2400 block of South 21st Street. He is also charged in burglaries of the same apartment on May 1, 2021, and June 9, 2021.

Waco police Detective Eric Trojanowski testified Tuesday that a woman drove to the police station late at night on July 30 to report Smith Brandon had broken into her apartment and raped her.

Officers took the woman to an area hospital for an examination by a forensic nurse to collect evidence of the assault, Trojanowski said under questioning by McLennan County Assistant District Attorney Ralph Strother.

After Smith Brandon was arrested about a week later, Trojanowski got a warrant for a DNA sample from Smith Brandon, which was found to match evidence from the woman's exam, Trojanowski said.

He said Smith Brandon told him during an interview that he had violated a protective order to see the woman on the day of the alleged assault. He said that when he asked Smith Brandon about the last time he and the woman had sex, Smith Brandon told him it was before February 2021.

Smith Brandon's defense attorney, Phil Martinez, asked Trojanowski about another relationship Smith Brandon had, and whether the woman had made up the accusation of sexual assault after she learned of Smith Brandon's other relationship. Trojanowski said he was aware of another relationship but did not find evidence to support the idea that the accusation was fabricated.

Earlier in testimony Trojanowski had identified for Strother photos of the woman's apartment showing her bedroom door broken in. He said that when he searched the vehicle Smith Brandon abandoned prior to his arrest, he found a thumb latch from a window that matched thumb latches on windows in the woman's apartment.

He said that when he visited the woman's apartment Aug. 6, he found the screens on all the windows but one bent from the outside. Trojanowski also said he found one window, with no screen and missing thumb latches, sealed shut with a gluing compound.

He said police reports from the initial search of the woman's apartment early on the morning of July 31 did not document how the suspect entered, nor did they report damage outside.

After Trojanowski's testimony, the state rested. The defense is expected to present its case Wednesday.