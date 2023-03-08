The lead detective investigating the 2013 death of 4-month-old Clara Felton testified Wednesday that Marian Fraser was the only person who could have put a lethal dose of Benadryl in the bottle given to the child in the hours before she died.

Clara was found unresponsive the afternoon of March 4, 2013, at Fraser’s home-based Spoiled Rotten Day Care on Hilltop Drive.

Prosecutors finished calling witnesses Wednesday in the trial of Fraser, 59, in Waco’s 19th State District Court. Fraser is accused in the death of Clara, whose autopsy determined she died of a lethal dose of diphenhydramine, or Benadryl. An appeals court overturned Fraser’s 2015 murder conviction in the case, and she was later granted a new trial. The state read portions of Fraser’s testimony from her 2015 trial for the jury Wednesday, including her denial of giving Clara any Benadryl. Clara’s grandfather is McLennan County Judge Scott Felton.

Because Clara was healthy and acting normally when her mother dropped her off at Spoiled Rotten the day she died, the lethal dose of Benadryl must have been given in her lunchtime bottle, retired Waco police Detective Mike Alston told the jury under questioning from McLennan County Assistant District Attorney Will Hix. If her parents had given her diphenhydramine that morning, Clara would have been lethargic when dropped off at Spoiled Rotten, Alston said.

Also Wednesday, prosecutors played video of Fraser saying she made the all the bottles herself for that day, during an interview with Alston recorded May 1, 2013, in the headquarters building the Waco Police Department used at the time.

“I make the bottles, not Sherri,” Fraser said twice in the recording, referring to a woman who worked for her at the time.

In the video, Alston told Fraser that Clara’s parents denied giving her any Benadryl. Alston asked Fraser whether she might have decided to give her dog Benadryl at the same time she made Clara’s bottle the night of March 3, 2013. Fraser said that did not happen.

In the recording, Fraser also said she administered liquid diphenhydramine with an eye dropper to another baby the day Clara died.

Alston told the jury Fraser was the only one who could have put the Benadryl in Clara’s bottle.

Fraser did not look shocked in the video when Alston told her a toxic dose of Benadryl had killed Clara, Alston told the jury under Hix’s questioning.

On cross, Fraser’s lead defense attorney, Christy Jack, asked Alston if he knew Clara was sick her last day. Jack said the state had showed a video of Clara the day before she died and cut it off before it showed her cough. Hix played the whole video of Clara on redirect.

“I heard one cough,” Alston told the jury.

The defense also asked Alston why the items taken from Clara’s playpen, including pacifiers she may have put in her mouth and a sheet she had vomited on, were not tested in the lab.

“I determined we did not need to test those items,” Alston said. “We already knew from the toxicology tests that Clara had a deadly amount of diphenhydramine in her system,” he said. “Testing those items would not have told us who gave it to her.”

Hix asked Alston whether anyone had noticed a pill crusher in photos of Fraser’s kitchen cabinet. The photo, taken by a child care licensing investigator on April 30, 2013, shows a pill crusher next to a bottle of generic Benadryl and a small scale in a cabinet. Several cans of baby formula are visible on the counter below the cabinet.

Alston said he would have wanted to ask Fraser about that if anyone had noticed it.

The same photos also show melatonin, a sleep aid, in Fraser’s kitchen cabinets. In the transcripts from Fraser’s 2015 trial that prosecutors read for the jury Wednesday, attorneys asked Fraser whether the melatonin had diphenhydramine in it and who used it.

In the transcript, Fraser said she did not know whether diphenhydramine was in the melatonin. Fraser said that the melatonin might have been used by her father, who had been receiving cancer treatments at that time, or it might have been used by her daughter when she came home from college.

Attorneys in the transcript repeatedly asked Fraser how the Benadryl could have gotten in Clara’s bottle. Fraser said it was not her. She said in the transcript her husband was at home with her when she made the babies’ bottles at night. In the transcript, Fraser said she did not want to speculate on how the diphenhydramine got into Clara’s system.