Waco dodges tornadoes; Falls and Limestone Counties see storm damage

downtown weather

A fast-moving line of storms Monday afternoon spurred a tornado warning for the region, but no damage was reported in McLennan County.

 JB Smith

The strongest rain and highest winds turned east of Interstate 35 on Monday evening, avoiding the Waco area, but causing some damage in Falls and Limestone Counties, officials said Tuesday.

A few tornadoes touched down in outlying areas of Falls County as well as in Limestone County, officials said.

Despite tornado warning sirens heard in Waco and Woodway, as well as numerous watches and warnings issued by the National Weather Service, the Waco area took no damage in Monday night's severe weather event, officials said.

"Waco and McLennan County had no reportable injuries or property damage last night," Elizabeth Thomas, director of the Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management, said Monday morning.

Nearby Limestone County posted flood warnings in addition to the windstorm warnings seen in the Waco area.

David Snow, a Limestone County employee, said on Tuesday that Limestone County saw no flooding, but did take some minor property damage.

“We had some carport roofs blown off in rural areas,” Snow said. He said the emergency management office would consolidate reports throughout the day Tuesday.

Falls County also took some minor damage, officials said.

“We were fortunate that these tornadoes damaged trees and (tree) limbs, but didn’t destroy any significant property or injure anyone,” Jeff Watkins, coordinator for Falls County Emergency Management, said Tuesday.

Waco Regional Airport received 0.1 inches Monday, far short of the forecast one inch of rain that had given drought-stricken farmers some hope. But more rain fell in other parts of town and on the eastern side of McLennan County.

Christopher De Los Santos

