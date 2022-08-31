Waco drive-by shooting in May leads to teen's arrest

Waco police arrested a teenager last week in a series of shootings that happened the evening of May 28 in residential areas off Bosque Boulevard.

Bobby Denard Montgomery, 18, fired shots that hit two houses and a vehicle, according to arrest affidavits.

At about 5:15 p.m. May 28, Montgomery shot while riding in a 2007 Dodge Charger and hit a house in the 1300 block of North 60th Street, according to an affidavit. About 10 minutes later, he got out of the charger near 39th Street and Ethel Avenue and fired at a red vehicle driving past on 39th Street, the affidavit says. While shooting at the red vehicle, Montgomery hit a house in the 3800 block of Ethel Avenue and also hit one other motor vehicle, police reported.

An additional affidavit says Montgomery ran from Waco officers when they stopped the Charger near the 2900 block of Lasker Avenue.

The affidavits accuse Montgomery of being a member of a criminal gang and say three other known members of the same gang were with him at the shootings.

Montgomery remained in McLennan County Jail on Wednesday on two second-degree felony charges of engaging in organized criminal activity with the underlying alleged offense of deadly conduct, and a Class A misdemeanor charge of evading arrest. Jail records list his bail at more than $2 million.