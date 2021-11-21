Waco family still hoping for answers a year after fatal shooting

“We are still in shock and I feel like they are failing him, they are literally failing him” Alexandria Cervantez said, tears filling her eyes. “He doesn’t have his voice, he is dead, he is in the ground. It sucks because you would think people would come forward, because out of my heart I would do that, I would come forward for others. But you learn that not everybody is you. It’s a cruel world that we live in.”

Alexandria Cervantez, who knew Daylen, or DLo as he was lovingly called, since he was 11 years old, said the family has heard multiple versions of what happened, but they do not add up.

“One thing I heard was that Daylen was there to pick up a friend who was too drunk to drive,” she said. “We’ve heard different stories, but I truly believe he was at the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Navigating different versions of what might have happened and the lack of helpful information has been hard on the family, said Alexandria Cervantez.

“No one is talking about, not even the people that were there,” Alexandria Cervantez said. “Everybody is telling us all these things but in reality what I am hearing could be incorrect, we have no clue but from what I understand the cameras weren’t working that night so there isn’t camera evidence.”