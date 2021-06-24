Waco father denies injuring his 8-week-old son

The father of an 8-week-old boy who was with his son all day before the boy was taken to the hospital with two skull fractures, intercranial bleeding and multiple bruises denied Thursday that he injured his son.
Gerardo Rodriguez, 38, took the stand in his own defense Thursday. Speaking with the assistance of a translator, Rodriguez repeatedly denied causing the severe, permanent injuries to his son, Luis.
"I swear it on the life of my parents, who are in here today," Rodriguez said, responding to questions from his attorney, David Fanning.
The boy's mother, Candace Rios, testified for the prosecution Thursday, telling the jury of 10 women and two men that she was at work at McDonald's and Rodriguez was caring for their son when the injuries apparently were inflicted on April 3, 2015.
Judge Thomas West of 19th State District Court advised Rios of her Miranda warnings before she testified because she also is charged with one count of first-degree felony injury to a child on allegations she failed to seek prompt medical care for her son. That charge remains pending.
Fanning and co-counsel Alan Streetman and prosecutors Sydney Tuggle and Will Hix rested their cases Thursday and are set to give closing summations to the jury Friday morning. Rodriguez is charged with two counts of first-degree felony injury to a child and faces a maximum life prison term on each count if convicted.
Rodriguez testified Rios went to work about 6:30 a.m. on Good Friday, and he woke Luis up about 8:30 a.m. They went to Rios' grandmother's house to see if someone there could watch Luis so he could help a friend move his automotive garage to another location. He said no one answered the door, and he went in search of another friend to watch the boy before they drove over to his friend's shop about 10 a.m.
They got back to their house on Flint Avenue about 11 a.m., Rodriguez said, and he bathed his son, gave him a bottle and put him down for a nap. He said Rios got home about 4 p.m. and he left to go back over to help his friend. He said Luis was not hurt when he left, although doctors and nurses who treated the boy later noted he had bruises on his back, head and buttocks and two skull fractures.
Rodriguez suggested the boy could have been injured when Rios took him to her grandmother's house later that evening. He said Rios called him to come to the hospital but only told him that she took him because her grandmother said he had a fever.
He said no one, including Rios, asked him what happened to Luis, adding, Rios "was just crying."
Under cross-examination from Tuggle, Rodriguez again denied he injured his son.
"How hard did you have to hit him to break his skull?" Tuggle asked. He said he never hit him.
"How hard did you have to slam him down to cause those bruises on his bottom?" Tuggle continued. Rodriguez denied that.
"How hard did you grab his body to leave that big hand print on him and those bruises?" she asked.
"I never grabbed him hard," Rodriguez said.
"How hard did you have to shake him to make his head bleed?"
"I have never shaken him, never," Rodriguez said.
Rios testified that she was upset at work because Rodriguez kept calling and texting her saying Luis was throwing up. She said she was torn between staying at work or leaving to see about her son.
She said she took the boy to her grandmother's house on South 13th Street and there were uncles, siblings, her mother and grandmother there. She said it was not until they took Luis to the hospital that she was made aware of the severity of his injuries.
She called Rodriguez, who said he went home, took a shower and then went to the hospital.
Rios and a nurse testified that family members gathered around Luis to say goodbye as he was loaded onto a helicopter for transfer to a Temple children's hospital. They said Rodriguez did not come over to see his son.
"All he did was just stand there," Rios said. "He didn't cry. He didn't show any emotion at all."
Fanning chided Rios for what he called her selective memory during a rigorous cross-examination, in which he, too, asked if the boy was injured at her grandmother's house.
"Now you can see how really strange it is that you can't seem to remember many things about what has to be the most important day in your life," Fanning said. "Do you have a more important date in your life than April 3, 2015, when your son suffered life-threatening injuries? Yet you have a lack of memory for hours about that day."
She said Rodriguez never told her what happened to the boy. They separated two months later, she said.
"You mean to tell me that the mother of a 55-day-old infant stayed with Gerardo Rodriguez for two months without knowing what happened?" Fanning asked. She said she trusted him.
In other defense testimony, Eve De La Cruz, whose husband is Rodriguez's cousin, said she and her husband adopted Luis after Rodriguez's and Rios' arrests.
She said the boy, now 6, underwent multiple surgeries and has a tube in his head to drain excess blood and fluids from his brain. She said he suffers from obsessive compulsive disorder and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder and is developmentally delayed.
She said when he was 4, he asked her what happened to him. De La Cruz said she told him that he had another mommy and daddy, someone hurt him and the police gave him a new mommy and daddy.