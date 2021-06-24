Waco father denies injuring his 8-week-old son

Rodriguez testified Rios went to work about 6:30 a.m. on Good Friday, and he woke Luis up about 8:30 a.m. They went to Rios' grandmother's house to see if someone there could watch Luis so he could help a friend move his automotive garage to another location. He said no one answered the door, and he went in search of another friend to watch the boy before they drove over to his friend's shop about 10 a.m.

They got back to their house on Flint Avenue about 11 a.m., Rodriguez said, and he bathed his son, gave him a bottle and put him down for a nap. He said Rios got home about 4 p.m. and he left to go back over to help his friend. He said Luis was not hurt when he left, although doctors and nurses who treated the boy later noted he had bruises on his back, head and buttocks and two skull fractures.

Rodriguez suggested the boy could have been injured when Rios took him to her grandmother's house later that evening. He said Rios called him to come to the hospital but only told him that she took him because her grandmother said he had a fever.

He said no one, including Rios, asked him what happened to Luis, adding, Rios "was just crying."

Under cross-examination from Tuggle, Rodriguez again denied he injured his son.