The father of Frankie Gonzales, a toddler found dead with significant injuries in June 2020, pleaded guilty to child abandonment Monday and received a 10-year prison sentence in a deal with McLennan County prosecutors.

Lorenzo Gonzales, 31, of Waco, pleaded guilty in the case Monday in the 19th State District Court to child abandonment and injury to a child by omission. Authorities have said Gonzales defied a child protective agreement and left Frankie, 2, with the boy's mother, who tried to cover up the boy's death in her custody. The mother, Laura Villalon, faces a charge of capital murder in the case.

Judge Thomas C. West sentenced Gonzales to 10 years in prison for each charge, with sentences to run concurrently. Gonzales also faces an immigration detainer, which will trigger a deportation hearing after his prison time, according to officials.

Under the Texas Penal Code child abandonment is a second-degree felony, and injury by omission is a state jail felony.

McLennan County District Attorney Josh Tetens on Monday said the death of the child known to the public as Baby Frankie was tragic.

"We hope today's plea offers some closure to the family and our community for the tragic loss of Frankie Gonzales," Tetens said.

Gonzales’ attorney, Phil Martinez, did not return the Tribune-Herald’s phone call Monday.

Frankie was found dead in a trash bin on Park Lake Drive on June 2, 2020, after his mother deceived police and led them on a frantic and fruitless search of Cameron Park, authorities have said.

At first Villalon, 38, also known as Laura Sanchez, told authorities Frankie had disappeared during a family outing at the park, leading to a statewide Amber Alert. Police have said she changed her story the next day and led police to the boy’s body. Waco police said at the time they believed Baby Frankie had died in his mother’s care around May 28, 2020.

A report from the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in June 2020 found that Frankie had died from homicidal violence including blunt force injures, according to his cause of death report.

Villalon remains in custody in McLennan County Jail on a charge of capital murder, as well as a parole violation stemming from an earlier burglary conviction. Her next court date is scheduled May 15.

Her attorney, Russell D. Hunt Sr. is “still negotiating” with the McLennan County District Attorney’s office regarding a possible plea deal, Hunt said in a Monday email.

Gonzales left Baby Frankie and two young girls, all of whom he believed to be his children by Villalon, in her care while he went to work despite a signed agreement with Child Protective Services that he would not allow Villalon to be with the children unsupervised, the Tribune-Herald previously reported. He told authorities that he believed she was doing better as a mother, the Tribune-Herald reported at the time.

CPS records show Villalon was not allowed unsupervised visits with Frankie and his two sisters because of her prior criminal record and her long history of drug and alcohol abuse, the Tribune-Herald reported at the time. Villalon had lost her parental rights to six other children earlier because of neglect and drug abuse, but CPS officials were allowing her supervised visits with her youngest three children, the Tribune-Herald reported previously.

Both Gonzales and Villalon in January 2022 gave up parental rights to the three children in the current case, one of whom was determined to have another man as her father.

Gonzales has already been jailed for about 1,000 days in this case, and by law he will receive credit toward his 10-year sentence for this time served. He must serve at least half of sentence before he can apply for parole, according to state law.