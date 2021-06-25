Waco father sentenced to life in prison for injuries to infant son

The father of an 8-week-old boy who suffered two skull fractures, intercranial bleeding and multiple bruises in 2015 was sentenced to life in prison Friday.
Gerardo Rodriguez, 38, a construction worker, denied during his four-day trial in Waco's 19th State District Court that he caused the severe injuries to his baby, Luis.
Jurors deliberated about six hours Friday before convicting Rodriguez on two first-degree felony counts of injury to a child. The jury of 10 women and two men, which included a physician and a nurse, took about two hours before deciding his punishment.
A large group of Rodriguez's family and friends wept after the guilty verdict was read and continued crying during the punishment phase of the trial.
Rodriguez and his attorney, David Fanning, blamed the child's mother, Candace Rios, or members of her family, for injuring the boy.
Rios, 26, testified Thursday that the baby was fine when she went to her fast-food restaurant job at 6:30 a.m. April 3, 2015, and the injuries must have been inflicted while Rodriguez cared for the child before she came home about 4 p.m.
Rios is under indictment on a first-degree felony charge of injury to a child by omission, charged with failing to get prompt medical treatment for the critically injured boy. No trial date is set in her case.
The jury convicted Rodriguez in the first count of causing the boy's injuries by striking, hitting, slamming or shaking him and in the second count for failing to provide adequate care for his son. The panel gave Rodriguez a life sentence plus a $10,000 fine on each count.
Assistant District Attorney Sydney Tuggle, who prosecuted the case with Will Hix, said they are "eternally grateful" that the jury gave Luis "justice at last."
"Bringing these 12 jurors into a world where a father brutalizes his 8-week-old son is something no one relishes," Tuggle said. "Monsters are sometimes mom and dad. But through the jury's hard work, the dedication of the detective and everyone who played a role in reaching this result, this chapter of Baby Luis' life is finally closed."
Rodriguez, who also was crying, testified in both phases of his trial. During the punishment phase, he said, "maybe y'all will listen to me now." He told those in the courtroom, without further explanation, that authorities should translate Rios' text messages from Spanish to English before her case is resolved.
Prosecutors noted that Rodriguez deleted his text messages after the boy's injuries came to light, showing further evidence of his guilt.
Rodriguez, who has a pending cocaine possession case in McLennan County from 2015, must be given credit for serving at least 30 years before he can seek parole.
"I tried this case as hard as I could, and the tears of Gerardo Rodriguez's family were all real," Fanning said after the trial. "There are people, including myself, that remain convinced of his innocence."
In prosecution punishment phase testimony, Shannon Johnson, who taught Luis in pre-K at Spring Valley Elementary School, became emotional while describing Luis as "the most incredible little boy you would ever meet."
Johnson said she remembers him fondly because he "made a mark" in her life, and she went to check on him daily after he moved to another class the following year.
"He is such a joy and full of life, and he struggles to do daily tasks every day," she said.
She said he struggles academically and finished the year learning about a quarter of what his classmates learned. But it was not for lack of trying because he tries really hard, she said.
"It is just excruciating to watch him as a child struggling and what he is going through, knowing it could have been prevented," Johnson said.
Luis underwent multiple surgeries and has a tube in his head to drain excessive blood and other fluids from his brain, according to trial testimony. He also suffers from obsessive compulsive disorder and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder and is developmentally delayed.
Eve De La Cruz, who adopted Luis after his parents were stripped of custody, testified Friday that she did her own investigation into the boy's injuries. She told the jury she believes Rodriguez is innocent.
Rios testified she had taken the boy to the doctor the day before because he was throwing up his formula and doctors found no signs of bruising or other trauma. She said her son was fine when she left for work but Rodriguez called and texted her throughout the day saying Luis was throwing up.
When she got home, she took the boy to her grandmother’s house on South 13th Street, where a number of her family members were. Her grandmother said Luis was burning up with fever and Rios said it was not until they took him to the hospital about two hours later that she was made aware of the severity of his injuries.
She called Rodriguez, who testified he went home, took a shower and then went to the hospital.
Rios and a nurse testified that family members gathered around Luis to say goodbye as he was loaded onto a helicopter for transfer to a Temple children’s hospital. Doctors and nurses testified that they did not expect the boy to live at that point. They said Rodriguez did not come over to see his son or say goodbye.
“All he did was just stand there,” Rios said. “He didn’t cry. He didn’t show any emotion at all.”