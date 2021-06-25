Waco father sentenced to life in prison for injuries to infant son

Eve De La Cruz, who adopted Luis after his parents were stripped of custody, testified Friday that she did her own investigation into the boy's injuries. She told the jury she believes Rodriguez is innocent.

Rios testified she had taken the boy to the doctor the day before because he was throwing up his formula and doctors found no signs of bruising or other trauma. She said her son was fine when she left for work but Rodriguez called and texted her throughout the day saying Luis was throwing up.

When she got home, she took the boy to her grandmother’s house on South 13th Street, where a number of her family members were. Her grandmother said Luis was burning up with fever and Rios said it was not until they took him to the hospital about two hours later that she was made aware of the severity of his injuries.

She called Rodriguez, who testified he went home, took a shower and then went to the hospital.

Rios and a nurse testified that family members gathered around Luis to say goodbye as he was loaded onto a helicopter for transfer to a Temple children’s hospital. Doctors and nurses testified that they did not expect the boy to live at that point. They said Rodriguez did not come over to see his son or say goodbye.