Waco federal judge sentences Killeen man to more than 35 years for carjacking, armed robberies

A Waco federal judge this week sentenced a Killeen man to more than 35 years in prison for carjacking and armed robbery.

A federal jury convicted Darius King, 29, in March on charges including felon in possession of a firearm, carjacking, three counts brandishing a firearm while committing a violent crime and two counts of robbery. U.S. District Judge Alan Albright sentenced King on Wednesday to 427 months in prison.

King’s co-defendant, Corey Labon Jackson, 51, of Killeen, pleaded guilty in February to one count of robbery and one count of brandishing a firearm during a violent crime and received a 12-year sentence in May.

Both men have been in federal custody since their arrests in January 2020.

Arrest affidavits for King and Jackson state that in January 2020 King drove Jackson to a 7-Eleven and a Family Dollar in Killeen and provided him a firearm while Jackson robbed the stores at gunpoint.

Court documents and evidence presented at trial also showed that King took a vehicle at gunpoint from an acquaintance on Jan. 3, 2020.

The Waco Division of the United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas prosecuted the defendants. The Waco resident agency of the FBI division in San Antonio and the Killeen and Temple police departments conducted the investigations.

“Those who perpetrate violence among us forfeit their freedom,” Executive Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristy Callahan said in a statement Wednesday. “Mr. King’s prison sentence reflects that very notion and is appropriate given his crimes.”

Callahan said she commended law enforcement partners for acting quickly to protect communities.

FBI San Antonio Division Special Agent in Charge Oliver Rich Jr. said his agency is committed to working with federal, state and local partners to address violent crime in local communities.

“Today’s sentencing sends a clear message that violent criminal acts will not be tolerated,” Rich said in a Wednesday statement.

The cases were prosecuted under a federal, state and local collaborative effort called Project Safe Neighborhoods, according to a press release.

