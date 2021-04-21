Waco fire crews help extract man from grain silo in Chilton

The Waco Fire Department assisted other departments in rescuing a man who got trapped in a grain elevator in Chilton on Wednesday afternoon.

The man, identified by the Falls County Sheriff’s Office as Wilbert Ratliff Jr., was rescued at around 3:30 p.m. and pulled out of the silo filled with corn.

According to the sheriff’s office, Ratliff had been inside the silo clearing up a blockage when the machine was cleared and he was pulled into the corn up to his chest.

Ratliff was extracted from the silo with the use of a special auger silo extraction device.

Chilton Volunteer Fire Department, Falls County Sheriff's Office, and game wardens also assisted in the incident.

The Waco Fire Department tweeted that Ratliff was transported by EMS for evaluation only.

