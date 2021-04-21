 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Waco fire crews help extract man from grain silo in Chilton
0 comments

Waco fire crews help extract man from grain silo in Chilton

{{featured_button_text}}

The Waco Fire Department assisted other departments in rescuing a man who got trapped in a grain elevator in Chilton on Wednesday afternoon.

The man, identified by the Falls County Sheriff’s Office as Wilbert Ratliff Jr., was rescued at around 3:30 p.m. and pulled out of the silo filled with corn.

According to the sheriff’s office, Ratliff had been inside the silo clearing up a blockage when the machine was cleared and he was pulled into the corn up to his chest.

Ratliff was extracted from the silo with the use of a special auger silo extraction device.

Chilton Volunteer Fire Department, Falls County Sheriff's Office, and game wardens also assisted in the incident.

The Waco Fire Department tweeted that Ratliff was transported by EMS for evaluation only.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Authorities probe fatal shooting of teen in Ohio

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Hailing from the Chicagoland area, Amaris E. Rodriguez is a 2019 graduate of Northeastern Illinois University and formerly worked the Journal & Topics news organization in Des Plains, Ill. Steve Boggs Editor

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert