Waco getting new investigative tools as homicide count hits high for decade

Waco police have already handled more homicides this year than in any of the past 10 years, and a new anti-gang hub and a piece of ballistics analysis equipment will help with investigations, interim Chief Frank Gentsch said.

The city has seen 15 homicides this year, including cases investigated as murder, manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide, interim Police Chief Frank Gentsch told the city council during its meeting this week. That is more than any year since the 17 in 2004.

“The 15 homicides in Waco thus far in 2020 is higher than the yearly totals over the last 10 years, which ranged from a low of 4 in 2018 to a high of 12 in 2015,” Gentsch said. “Although our overall crime rate is down, this increase in homicides is concerning and something we’re taking very seriously.”

Four of the homicides were related to family violence, four were related to drugs, four were related to civil disturbances, two were related to robberies, one was gang related, and one is yet to be determined, according to the presentation. Arrests have been made in 11 of the cases, and one case will be presented to a grand jury for consideration of a self-defense issue.