Waco gun violence, high 2021 homicide count concern local police officials

Waco Police Chief Sheryl Victorian is calling for new attention to gun violence after finishing a year with 17 homicides and an incremental increase in overall violent and nonviolent crime.
Victorian said the department will release final crime statistics for 2021 in April, but preliminary data shows a 2% rise in violent crime and a 4% rise in nonviolent crime compared to 2020, when Waco police also investigated 17 homicides, a number the city had not reached since 1994.
According to the department, there were 1,894 discharges of firearms or gun related crimes in the city of Waco last year, and guns were involved in 12 of the 17 homicides the department investigated. In some cases, the shooting was purely accidental. In others, police responded to calls about random gunfire.
Victorian said the department will launch a campaign this year targeting gun-related violence in Waco.
“The messaging is going to be for us to encourage individuals to not randomly fire guns, and for … victims to make sure that they are cooperating with the police and not trying to handle issues on their own,” Victorian said.
Robberies last year increased subtly compared to 2020, with one suspect single-handedly driving that figure higher than usual. Waco police arrested Landon King Jr., 21, as a suspect in one aggravated robbery, but later connected him with 13 robberies committed between January and March, officials reported.
Victorian said during the second half of the year, the kinds of robberies being committed changed. The department investigated multiple instances where a victim arranged to sell belongings online, then got robbed when they arrived at the agreed-upon location.
When Waco police investigated the Sept. 19 slaying of 22-year-old Israel Martinez, they found he had been lured to a vacant home in the 220 block of Gurley Avenue by someone using Facebook Messenger to pose as someone else. Justin Angel Hernandez, 19, was arrested on a capital murder charge, and three more suspects between the ages of 14 and 16 also have been arrested in the shooting death.
Since then, the department designated the police tower at 3115 Pine Ave. as a safe space where people can meet to make exchanges arranged online.
Other kinds of theft were less common. Catalytic converter thieves had less success in 2021 than 2020, after new state laws governing the resale of the devices to shops and recycling facilities went into effect in September.
Preliminary data also shows a 1% increase in drug and narcotic-related charges, which includes possession and distribution charges. Victorian said she attributes that to tips the department receives from community members about suspicious activity in their neighborhoods.
She said in general, assaults are driven by personal conflicts, or conflict over money or drugs. Fighting on social media underpins a lot of the conflicts that boil over into assault charges, especially for residents still in high school, Victorian said.
“If different gangs are in beefs with other gangs, they’re using social media to perpetuate whatever it is they have going on, and eventually it ends in fights and assaults,” she said. “It’s not really the same as bullying, but they use it to egg each other on and see who can embarrass who the most.”
The Waco Police Department also recorded six human trafficking cases between January and March, but after further investigation, they all turned out to be sexual assault or lewdness-related cases, Victorian said. The department does not have any active human trafficking cases under investigation, she said.
She said that overlap is partially because of changes in Texas’ human trafficking laws, which allow more sexual assaults to be considered human trafficking. However, the Waco Police Department still defines the crime as transporting a person from another city or county to perform sex acts or labor against their will.
“We’re on I-35, so I’m not saying that individuals are not trafficked from other cities or that they’re not brought here, it’s just that we don’t have any documented instances from the last year of human trafficking offenses,” Victorian said.
Victorian said the department is planning a crime prevention summit for Waco residents from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 19. The summit will cover how community members can protect themselves, each other, their businesses and their property.
“Essentially we need our community to be a force multiplier, because there are not a lot of us out on the street,” Victorian said. “So we need them to be our eyes and ears.”
Victorian said it is possible the pandemic contributed to a spike in assaults in 2020 nationwide, but it will be a long time before it is possible to draw any solid conclusions about its impact on crime in general.
“People were isolated in quarantine in their homes, people were not working, money was not coming in, tensions were high,” Victorian said. “However, we have no evidence to support that.”
Researchers analyzing crime statistics at Sam Houston State University are still trying to determine what is driving violent crime in specific Houston neighborhoods, but said the pandemic's role is still unclear.
Jason Ingram, undergraduate program director for the university's criminal justice department, has been working with a federal effort called Project Safe Neighborhoods to analyze violent crime in several Houston neighborhoods.
He said research began in 2019, with plans to really get the ball rolling in 2020 that got delayed by the ongoing pandemic. Since then, Harris County Sheriff’s Office has also joined in the initiative.
He and criminal justice professor Yan Zhang collect information on violent offenders to help police come up with strategies to reduce violent crime. Ingram said arrests for gun-related or violent crime usually carry heavier sentences and can be prosecuted at the federal level.
“That’s one thing that can be done (but there’s also) identifying the people in that area who are causing the most problems in relation to crime, and getting them off the street, … and using a multitude of different tactics to deter future crimes from occurring,” Ingram said.
He said since police started implementing those strategies, robberies have decreased in the neighborhoods he studies, but violent crimes associated with guns have continued to increase. Since the pandemic began, there’s also been an increase in the number of road rage incidents that turned violent or deadly in Harris and nearby counties.
“The level of violence associated with those incidents increased,” he said.