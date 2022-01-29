Waco gun violence, high 2021 homicide count concern local police officials

She said in general, assaults are driven by personal conflicts, or conflict over money or drugs. Fighting on social media underpins a lot of the conflicts that boil over into assault charges, especially for residents still in high school, Victorian said.

“If different gangs are in beefs with other gangs, they’re using social media to perpetuate whatever it is they have going on, and eventually it ends in fights and assaults,” she said. “It’s not really the same as bullying, but they use it to egg each other on and see who can embarrass who the most.”

The Waco Police Department also recorded six human trafficking cases between January and March, but after further investigation, they all turned out to be sexual assault or lewdness-related cases, Victorian said. The department does not have any active human trafficking cases under investigation, she said.

She said that overlap is partially because of changes in Texas’ human trafficking laws, which allow more sexual assaults to be considered human trafficking. However, the Waco Police Department still defines the crime as transporting a person from another city or county to perform sex acts or labor against their will.