Waco hospital lab worker with COVID-19 files whistleblower lawsuit

A former hospital lab worker claims in a whistleblower lawsuit against Ascension Providence that he was fired when he reported concerns about health and safety protocols in the lab after he tested positive for COVID-19.
John Strawser, who worked as a microbiology technologist at the hospital for almost 12 years, is seeking from $100,000 to $250,000 in his lawsuit against Ascension Providence and parent company Providence Healthcare Network. The suit was filed Wednesday in Waco's 414th State District Court by the Waco law firm of Scanes & Routh.
A hospital spokesperson declined comment Friday, saying the hospital does not comment on pending litigation.
According to the lawsuit, Strawser, designated as an essential health care worker, spent the spring and summer processing COVID-19 tests at the hospital lab. Because the tests are potentially infectious during processing, they are processed in biological safety cabinets with what the lawsuit describes as high-efficiency particulate air filtration.
Occupational Safety and Health Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention standards recommend that biological safety cabinets be vented to the outside of the testing laboratory, the suit states. However, hospital officials instructed Strawser and his colleagues to process tests with cabinets that vented back into the same room, the suit alleges.
Also, Strawser's suit claims a properly working filter will remove the scent of fecal matter in testing samples. However, Strawser alleges he could smell fecal matter in the air "which had been vented from the biological safety cabinets back into the room."
"For these reasons, (Strawser) began to grow concerned that the defendant was not following OSHA and CDC guidelines, nor taking reasonable precautions to ensure the safety of its employees," the suit claims.
According to the lawsuit, it was "common and accepted practice" for technicians and others to periodically test themselves for the coronavirus because of their continued potential exposure to infectious test samples.
"This was done with full knowledge and assent of the laboratory supervisors, who never expressed any objections to that practice or discouraged it in any way," the suit states.
Strawser tested positive for COVID-19 on June 9, and his supervisor sent him home, according to the suit. After a few days, the hospital's occupational health department contacted Strawser.
"In that telephone conversation, Strawser reported his concerns regarding the equipment and safety protocols in defendant's lab, and expressed his belief that he had contracted COVID-19 at defendant's facility," the lawsuit claims. "In response, the occupational health representative instructed Strawser to file a worker's compensation claim, and Strawser did so the same day."
The lawsuit alleges Strawser was fired a few days later, on June 18. The explanation he was given was that "he had stolen company resources in testing himself for COVID-19," according to the suit.
"In actuality, defendant wrongfully and pretextually terminated Strawser in retaliation for his reports of the dangers posed to workers by the defendant's deficient equipment and lack of safety protocols, as well as in retaliation for filing a workers' compensation claim," the suit alleges.
The lawsuit claims Strawser was fired within 60 days of his "good-faith report of a violation of law, rule or agency regulation," in violation of Texas Health and Safety Code and Texas Labor Code provisions prohibiting retaliation against employees.
