Waco hospital lab worker with COVID-19 files whistleblower lawsuit

Also, Strawser's suit claims a properly working filter will remove the scent of fecal matter in testing samples. However, Strawser alleges he could smell fecal matter in the air "which had been vented from the biological safety cabinets back into the room."

"For these reasons, (Strawser) began to grow concerned that the defendant was not following OSHA and CDC guidelines, nor taking reasonable precautions to ensure the safety of its employees," the suit claims.

According to the lawsuit, it was "common and accepted practice" for technicians and others to periodically test themselves for the coronavirus because of their continued potential exposure to infectious test samples.

"This was done with full knowledge and assent of the laboratory supervisors, who never expressed any objections to that practice or discouraged it in any way," the suit states.

Strawser tested positive for COVID-19 on June 9, and his supervisor sent him home, according to the suit. After a few days, the hospital's occupational health department contacted Strawser.