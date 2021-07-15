Waco JP to appeal dismissal of her suit against state panel that reprimanded her for refusing same-sex weddings

McLennan County Justice of the Peace Dianne Hensley said she will appeal a judge's decision to throw out her lawsuit against the state panel that sanctioned her in 2019 for refusing to perform same-sex weddings.
Hensley was seeking at least $10,000 in her lawsuit against the State Commission on Judicial Conduct, which sanctioned the judge and said her decision not to perform same-sex weddings while still performing those between men and women shows bias that should not be associated with the judiciary.
In tossing the suit last month, 459th State District Judge Jan Soifer, of Austin, ruled the state commission has sovereign and statutory immunity from Hensley's claims and that Hensley failed to exhaust other legal remedies before filing her lawsuit.
Hensley said Thursday her attorney, Jeremy Dys, of the high-profile First Liberty Institute, a religious liberty law firm based in Plano, has filed a notice of appeal with Austin's 3rd Court of Appeals and should have an appeal of Soifer's ruling filed within 30 days.
"I believe that the Commission on Judicial Conduct is violating my religious liberties, so I hope that eventually, the appeals court will vindicate that," Hensley said, declining additional comment on the advice of her attorney.
Dys did not return phone messages left at his office this week, but issued a statement via email.
"We are disappointed but we have always known that this case is eventually headed to the Texas Supreme Court for their consideration. It will be a long period of time before we reach a final resolution,” the statement says.
Hensley said she has not performed any marriages since appearing before the commission in August 2019.
Hensley, who has been in office six years, had officiated at weddings between men and women but declined to perform weddings for same-sex couples, saying it goes against her “Bible-believing” Christian conscience. Her lawsuit claimed the agency violated state law by punishing her for actions she took in accordance with her religious beliefs.
In its public warning against Hensley, the commission said the judge has refused to perform same-sex weddings since August 2016, despite the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision a year earlier that established constitutional rights to same-sex marriage.
The commission said Hensley is violating the Texas Code of Judicial Conduct by “casting doubt on her capacity to act impartially to persons appearing before her as a judge due to the person’s sexual orientation.”
Hensley has said she is entitled to a “religious exemption” and filed her lawsuit under the Texas Religious Freedom Restoration Act.
Hensley and most all of the county’s JPs stopped performing any weddings after the county provided legal advice to either stop performing weddings or to perform weddings for couples regardless of their genders.
While most local JPs still do not perform weddings, Hensley chose to resume performing ceremonies, but only for opposite-sex couples. She has said her office declines same-sex weddings because of her religious beliefs but refers those couples to Justice of the Peace David Pareya, of West, or others in the county who will officiate their weddings.