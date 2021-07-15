Waco JP to appeal dismissal of her suit against state panel that reprimanded her for refusing same-sex weddings

"We are disappointed but we have always known that this case is eventually headed to the Texas Supreme Court for their consideration. It will be a long period of time before we reach a final resolution,” the statement says.

Hensley said she has not performed any marriages since appearing before the commission in August 2019.

Hensley, who has been in office six years, had officiated at weddings between men and women but declined to perform weddings for same-sex couples, saying it goes against her “Bible-believing” Christian conscience. Her lawsuit claimed the agency violated state law by punishing her for actions she took in accordance with her religious beliefs.

In its public warning against Hensley, the commission said the judge has refused to perform same-sex weddings since August 2016, despite the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision a year earlier that established constitutional rights to same-sex marriage.

The commission said Hensley is violating the Texas Code of Judicial Conduct by “casting doubt on her capacity to act impartially to persons appearing before her as a judge due to the person’s sexual orientation.”

Hensley has said she is entitled to a “religious exemption” and filed her lawsuit under the Texas Religious Freedom Restoration Act.