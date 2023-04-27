The Falls County Sheriff's Office arrested a man Monday who officials say kidnapped a woman from a Waco residence the day before, according to a Waco police press release.

On Sunday, Johnny Ramos "forcibly entered a residence near the 2700 Block of Old Marlin Road, where he assaulted a male and kidnapped a 42-year-old female while also hitting her in the head with a firearm," the press release says.

Officers quickly found the woman in the 400 block of Live Oak Street, also known as Highway 7, in Marlin, with visible injuries that were not considered life threatening, according to the press release. Ramos was not found in the area.

Waco police and Falls County officials worked together to find Ramos and arrest him, initially on two counts of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit assault, the press release says. He was later served a warrant charging first-degree felony aggravated kidnapping. He was booked into McLennan County Jail on Wednesday on the kidnapping charge and remained there Thursday with bond listed at $100,000.