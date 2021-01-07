Waco man, 18, arrested on murder charge in October shooting in South Waco

Police have arrested a Waco man on a murder charge in the shooting of Jatron Lavar Thomas in October.

The United States Marshal’s Lone Star Task Force served Ocie Bernett, 18, with an arrest warrant for murder early Thursday morning. Investigators are still looking for two suspects.

Thomas was shot in the chest around 1 a.m. Oct. 15 in the 2600 block of South 14th Street. Waco police officers responded to calls about shots fired, found Thomas and took him to a local hospital where he died. Last week Waco police told the Waco Tribune-Herald that detectives were investigating a person of interest in connection with his death.

“Investigators have worked long and hard on this case to develop suspect information,” Officer Garen Bynum said in a written statement.

Bynum said the department is thankful for the arrest and the continued partnership with the task force.

Bernett has been transported to McLennan County Jail.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.