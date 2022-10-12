 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waco man, 38, accused of indecency with girl, 13

Police arrested a Waco man Monday on an indecency with a child charge.

Waco police arrested David Joseph Bowman, 38, of Waco, on the second-degree felony charge. Bowman had a 13-year-old girl touch him inappropriately, according to his arrest affidavit.

David Joseph Bowman

Bowman

Forensic interviews with the girl and another child related to her corroborated the girl's accusations against Bowman, the affidavit says.

A Waco crimes against children detective viewed the forensic interviews, interviewed Bowman and others involved in the case, and received information from the girl's mother before seeking a warrant against Bowman, according to the affidavit.

The girl's initial outcry was minimized, and her mother did not make a police report at the time she first learned of the allegation, the affidavit says. Someone other than the girl brought up the allegations and then a report was filed, the affidavit says.

In his interview with the detective, Bowman provided no reasonable explanation for the allegations made against him, according to the affidavit.

Bowman remained in McLennan County Jail on Wednesday with bail set at $250,000.

Christopher De Los Santos

