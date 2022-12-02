Waco man, 38, indicted on indecency with girl, 13

A Waco man was indicted Thursday on an indecency with a child charge.

A McLennan County grand jury indicted David Joseph Bowman, 38, of Waco, on the second-degree felony. Waco police arrested him Oct. 10, and he remains in McLennan County Jail with bond set at $250,000.

Bowman had a 13-year-old girl touch him inappropriately, according to his arrest affidavit. Forensic interviews with the girl and another child related to her corroborated the girl's accusations against Bowman, the affidavit says.

A Waco crimes against children detective viewed the forensic interviews, interviewed Bowman and others involved in the case, and received information from the girl's mother before seeking a warrant against Bowman, according to the affidavit.

When the girl first talked about what she says Bowman did to her, it was minimized, and her mother did not make a police report at the time she first learned of the allegation, the affidavit says. Someone other than the girl brought up the allegations and then a report was filed, the affidavit says.

In his interview with the detective, Bowman provided no reasonable explanation for the allegations made against him, according to the affidavit.