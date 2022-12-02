 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waco man, 38, indicted on indecency with girl, 13

A Waco man was indicted Thursday on an indecency with a child charge.

A McLennan County grand jury indicted David Joseph Bowman, 38, of Waco, on the second-degree felony. Waco police arrested him Oct. 10, and he remains in McLennan County Jail with bond set at $250,000.

Bowman had a 13-year-old girl touch him inappropriately, according to his arrest affidavit. Forensic interviews with the girl and another child related to her corroborated the girl's accusations against Bowman, the affidavit says.

A Waco crimes against children detective viewed the forensic interviews, interviewed Bowman and others involved in the case, and received information from the girl's mother before seeking a warrant against Bowman, according to the affidavit.

When the girl first talked about what she says Bowman did to her, it was minimized, and her mother did not make a police report at the time she first learned of the allegation, the affidavit says. Someone other than the girl brought up the allegations and then a report was filed, the affidavit says.

In his interview with the detective, Bowman provided no reasonable explanation for the allegations made against him, according to the affidavit.

Christopher De Los Santos is a U.S. Army veteran with a master’s degree in journalism from The University of Texas. He previously worked at the Williamson County Sun in Georgetown.

