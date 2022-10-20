Waco man accused of assaulting wife, pointing gun at neighbor

Waco police arrested a man Tuesday on suspicion of throwing and choking his wife and pointing a gun at a neighbor Monday.

According to arrest affidavits, Samuel Martin Angermann grabbed his wife and threw her to the floor several times and dragged her across the floor with one hand while holding a handgun in his other hand at a residence in 10200 block of Omni Drive, according to affidavits. The affidavits do not include the time at which the alleged incidents happened.

Angermann then placed his hands around his wife's neck several times and applied pressure to strangle her, police reported. She told police she could not breathe, and officers could see injuries consisting of red marks around her neck, the affidavits say.

His wife called a neighbor for help while Angermann went into a bedroom and pointed a gun at his own head, the affidavits say. The neighbor entered the home to help, and Angermann then pointed a black and gray Sig Sauer 9 mm handgun at him and asked why he was there, according to the affidavits.

The neighbor and Angermann's wife made their way across the street to the neighbor's home, where they locked doors and refused to let Angermann enter when he attempted to do so several times.

Angermann remained in McLennan County Jail on Thursday with bond set at $160,000 on two first-degree felony charges of aggravated assault with a weapon and one third-degree felony charge of assault by strangulation.