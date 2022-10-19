Waco man accused of attacking ex-wife was free on bond for domestic assault charge

Waco police arrested a man last week who was free on bond for two family violence charges when he attacked his ex-wife with a box cutter, officials reported.

Gregory Emmerson Williams, 55, of Waco, threatened to kill his ex-wide Oct. 9, then attacked her with a box cutter knife Oct. 11 at the restaurant where she worked, according to his arrest affidavits. He was arrested Oct. 13.

Williams was free on bond at the time of the attack, and had been released from McLennan County Jail three times since January, court records show.

On Jan. 14, Waco police arrested Williams on an allegation that he stabbed his ex-wife’s son, and he was released on $20,000 bail, court records show.

On March 7, police arrested Williams on a charge tied to a Jan. 13 attack on his ex-wife in which he struck her with his hands or fists and choked her, according to an indictment in that case. He was released March 8 on $5,000 bail.

Police arrested Williams again June 12 on a charge of violating conditions of bond from the Jan. 14 arrest, court documents show. He was released June 13 on $10,000 bail.

Williams’ arrest last week was on a charge tied to the attack of his ex-wide and on a charge of repeated violation of conditions of bond.

His bail for the October charges was set at a combined $200,000, and he remained in jail Wednesday.

Williams’ arrest affidavit for the October charges cites a previous conviction for family violence assault and violating a protective order.

In May 2011, Waco's 54th State District Court entered sentenced Williams to ten years in prison for an enhanced family violence assault charge, court records show. Prison records show he was released to parole Mar. 25, 2020, and completely discharged Dec. 15, 2020.