Waco man accused of raping unconscious woman
McLennan County Sheriff's deputies arrested a Waco man Thursday on a sexual assault charge.

Investigators believe Jonathan Allen Wynn, 36, raped a woman in March while she was in and out of conscious after taking alprazolam Wynn gave her, an arrest affidavit states. Alprazolam is a prescription drug used to treat anxiety and commonly sold under the brand name Xanax.

Jonathan Allen Wynn

Wynn

The woman told detectives she woke up in Wynn’s vehicle March 8 to find herself being arrested by Bellmead Police, but she does not know how she got there, according to the arrest affidavit.

She told officials that, while she was in and out of consciousness the previous night, she remembers another man paying Wynn cash and assumes it was so Wynn would let the other man sexually assault her, the affidavit states.

“The victim went on to state that she did wake up during the night and Wynn was sexually assaulting her,” the affidavit states.

Given the circumstances, it would be extremely difficult to find the second man, McLennan County Detective Joseph Scaramucci said Thursday.

Wynn remained in McLennan County Jail on Thursday. Bond information was not available.

