A Waco man was arrested Tuesday after two children reported he had sexually abused them, according to an arrest affidavit.

Waco police arrested Jaime Olvera Castro, 25, on a first-degree felony charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child.

According to the affidavit, the children, ages 11 and 12, reported the abuse to their mother, who then contacted the police. Castro had unsupervised access to both of the children during the time of the alleged offenses, the warrant says.

According to the warrant, the abuse began when one of the alleged victims was 7 years old and continued until she was 11.

Castro was released Wednesday from McLennan County Jail on $50,000 bond.