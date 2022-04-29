Waco man accused of shooting at police faces five more attempted murder charges

A Waco man, who fired on police when they approached a home to arrest him last month, now faces five more charges of attempted capital murder stemming from that shootout, affidavits show.

Kevin Dwayne Kirven, 37, of Waco, received arraignment Thursday on five additional attempted capital murder charges stemming from the events of March 29, when police say he fired on six peace officers as they went to arrest him, records show.

Police charged Kirven with attempted murder of one of the peace officers the next day, court records show. That day he was also arraigned on on five domestic violence related warrants from Lacy Lakeview and Waco, records show.

On the evening of March 29, officers with the U.S. Marshalls Lone Star Fugitive Task Force observed a home in the 3700 block of Hay Avenue in Waco looking for Kirven, an affidavit says.

To protect the identities of the officers, the affidavit refers to them as Officers A, B, C, D, E and F.

Watching the home, Officer A saw a subject enter who looked like Kirven, the affidavit states. Additional officers gathered to arrest Kirven.

A voice from inside the home called out that he had hostages, according to the affidavit. Officers then observed several people leaving the house. None of those leaving the home looked like Kirven.

As six officers approached the home, Kirven fired numerous rounds in their direction, the affidavit states.

Officers A and B were at the front doorway when they were shot at from within the home, and Officer A received a shrapnel injury, the affidavit states.

Officer C, standing to the west of the doorway, saw a person inside the home point a guy in his direction, the affidavit states. During another volley of gunfire from inside the home, Officer C saw rounds strike the ground in front of him.

This volley of gunfire also struck near Officer D, the affidavit states.

Further to the west of the doorway than Officer C, Officers E and F also observed rounds strike near them, according to the affidavit.

Officers returned fire toward where they saw Kirven in the home and called for backup, police officials said at the time.

As Kirven barricaded himself in the home, two area SWAT teams, one of which included a bomb squad, arrived for back up, police said at the time.

Following a 90-minute standoff, during which a Waco police negotiator talked with Kirven, he eventually surrendered peacefully, a Waco police spokesperson said at the time. During the negotiation Kirven and the assembled officers exchanged no further violence.

After officers took him into custody and read him his rights, Kirven agreed to talk with investigators.

The affidavit says Kirven admitted at the time that he knew he was wanted and that he fired with his own guns at the officers he knew were trying to arrest him.

According to police, Kirven said he would have tried to kill officers if he had a clean shot.

McLennan County Jail records show Kirven held Friday on about $4.3 million bail for the six attempted capital murder charges and other charges. The other charges include a criminally negligent homicide charge from Tarrant County and the five domestic violence related charges from Lacy Lakeview and Waco.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.