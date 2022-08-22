Waco man among two dead in I-35 crash with two tractor-trailers

Lorena police have named a Waco man as one of two people who died early Monday after a wreck involving a pickup truck and two tractor-trailers on Interstate 35 near mile marker 324.

Anthony Dwaine Bolin, 23, of Waco, died outside the pickup truck around 3:45 a.m. Lorena Police Chief Tom Dickson said. One other person, whose name is still withheld, died inside the pickup truck, the chief said Monday.

Two other people from one of the tractor-trailers were hospitalized, according to a Lorena police statement. The driver of the other tractor-trailer was uninjured.

The three vehicles collided, with one vehicle catching fire, Lorena police reported. The chief said Monday afternoon that his personnel were still interviewing witnesses to determine exactly what had happened.

"The best we have been able to piece it together, the front of the pickup struck the back of the first 18-wheeler, disabling the pickup," Dickson said.

The second tractor-trailer hit the pickup, which then caught fire, the chief said.

"The deceased we have identified was outside the vehicle, either thrown or standing, when the second crash occurred," Dickson said. "The other deceased was still inside the pickup."

Officials have requested autopsies for both of the deceased.

All traffic from northbound main lanes of I-35 was diverted on the frontage roads, for the duration of an interstate shutdown to clear that wreck, Lorena police said. Responding agencies included Lorena Police Department, Lorena Fire Department, McLennan County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Department of Public Safety.

Investigators continue working the situation and the name of the second deceased victim will be released after officials notify next of kin, Lorena police said.