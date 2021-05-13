Waco man arrested, accused of choking sleeping woman after breaking into her home

Waco Police arrested a man Monday after they believe he broke into a woman's home and started to choke her while she was sleeping.

Officers responded to the house in the 800 block of Garden Drive at about 4:50 p.m. Jan. 23 after a woman called 911 and told dispatchers the father of her children had broken in and assaulted her and another man while they were sleeping, according to an arrest affidavit.

Adrian Sandoval Ybarra, 29, of Waco, broke in through the front door, causing damage to the frame, and proceeded to stand over the woman and man while they slept, according to the affidavit. The woman told officers she woke up, and Ybarra started choking her, yelling “Is this what you want?” the affidavit states.

According to the document, the other man then woke up and attempted to get Ybarra off the woman but was struck multiple times in the back of his head and back, causing injuries to his back and knee. Ybarra then slung laundry detergent on the woman and dragged her outside, causing injury to her right knee, according to the affidavit.

Police arrested Ybarra on Monday on a third-degree felony charge of assault-family violence, strangulation and a second-degree felony charge of burglary of a habitation and committing assault.

He was taken to McLennan County Jail and released Wednesday after posting a $15,000 bond.

