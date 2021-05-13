 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Waco man arrested, accused of choking sleeping woman after breaking into her home
0 comments

Waco man arrested, accused of choking sleeping woman after breaking into her home

{{featured_button_text}}

Waco Police arrested a man Monday after they believe he broke into a woman's home and started to choke her while she was sleeping.

Officers responded to the house in the 800 block of Garden Drive at about 4:50 p.m. Jan. 23 after a woman called 911 and told dispatchers the father of her children had broken in and assaulted her and another man while they were sleeping, according to an arrest affidavit.

Adrian Sandoval Ybarra, 29, of Waco, broke in through the front door, causing damage to the frame, and proceeded to stand over the woman and man while they slept, according to the affidavit. The woman told officers she woke up, and Ybarra started choking her, yelling “Is this what you want?” the affidavit states.

According to the document, the other man then woke up and attempted to get Ybarra off the woman but was struck multiple times in the back of his head and back, causing injuries to his back and knee. Ybarra then slung laundry detergent on the woman and dragged her outside, causing injury to her right knee, according to the affidavit.

Police arrested Ybarra on Monday on a third-degree felony charge of assault-family violence, strangulation and a second-degree felony charge of burglary of a habitation and committing assault.

He was taken to McLennan County Jail and released Wednesday after posting a $15,000 bond.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories May 13

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Hailing from the Chicagoland area, Amaris E. Rodriguez is a 2019 graduate of Northeastern Illinois University and formerly worked the Journal & Topics news organization in Des Plains, Ill. Steve Boggs Editor

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert