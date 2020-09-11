 Skip to main content
Waco man arrested, accused of seeking sex from undercover officers
A 26-year-old man was arrested Thursday after was accused of trying to arrange sex with McLennan County Sheriff's Office detectives posing as a teen girl, an arrest warrant affidavit states.

Richard Quandt

Quandt

Richard Louis Quandt, of Waco, was arrested at his Waco home Thursday afternoon after he allegedly communicated with an undercover detective for about six days.

The affidavit states that Quandt claimed to be 18 years old and was seeking to meet up with a 16-year-old girl for sex.

In online conversations, Quandt asked the fictional girl to delete messages and not talk about the matter even with her best friends because "they may snitch," the affidavit states.

In April, detectives learned Quandt allegedly communicated with another undercover detective posing as an underage girl, the affidavit states. He allegedly had similar conversations with the second detective, but Quandt never agreed to meet, detectives reported.

Quandt was arrested on a second-degree felony charge of online solicitation of a minor. He was booked into McLennan County Jail. He posted a bond listed at $100,000 and he was released from custody Friday.

