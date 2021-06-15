Waco man arrested, accused of sexually abusing 13-year-old

Bellmead Police arrested a 43-year-old Waco man Tuesday after a 13-year-old girl reported he sexually abused her in November at a Bellmead hotel, according to an arrest affidavit.

The girl told officers Harris took her to a Delta Inn in late November where he sexually abused her, according to the report. Officers also obtained pictures of messages Harris sent to the girl referencing the incident and telling the girl he wanted to perform sexual acts with her, the affidavit says.