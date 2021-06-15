Waco man arrested, accused of sexually abusing 13-year-old

Bellmead Police arrested a 43-year-old Waco man Tuesday after a 13-year-old girl reported he sexually abused her in November at a Bellmead hotel, according to an arrest affidavit.
Police arrested Dennis Keith Harris on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child.
The girl initially told a family member in November that Harris had sexually abused, according to the affidavit.
The girl told officers Harris took her to a Delta Inn in late November where he sexually abused her, according to the report. Officers also obtained pictures of messages Harris sent to the girl referencing the incident and telling the girl he wanted to perform sexual acts with her, the affidavit says.
Harris remained in McLennan County Jail on Tuesday with bond listed at $75,000.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Amaris E. Rodriguez
Reporter
Hailing from the Chicagoland area, Amaris E. Rodriguez is a 2019 graduate of Northeastern Illinois University and formerly worked the Journal & Topics news organization in Des Plains, Illinois.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.