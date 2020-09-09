Waco man arrested, accused of sexually abusing woman, child

Waco police arrested a 23-year-old man Tuesday on allegations in separate cases that he sexually abused a 22-year-old woman and a 5-year-old boy in the past year.

Kwesi Bowden was arrested at his Waco home Tuesday on a warrant charging first-degree felony aggravated sexual assault of a child and a warrant charging second-degree felony sexual assault.

The 5-year-old's mother reported Bowden had sexual contact with the child within the past month, and during the investigation that followed, the child reported two additional instances of sexual abuse by Bowden, though he was unable to recall specific dates, according to an arrest affidavit. Bowden denied the allegations and said he did not know why the woman and child would have reported them, the affidavit states.

Police started an investigation in March last year into allegations Bowden had forced sexual contact with the 22-year-old woman over her explicit objections, according to the affidavit in that case. Family members corroborated details of the account the woman gave police, the affidavit states.

Bowden also denied those allegations, according to the affidavit.

He remained in McLennan County Jail on Wednesday with bond listed at $250,000.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.