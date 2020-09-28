Waco man arrested after phone store robbery

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 22-year-old Waco man was in custody after the Monday morning robbery of a cellphone store, the third such robbery in a week.

Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said officers scouring the neighborhood after a 10:15 a.m. robbery at the Metro by T-Mobile store at 1619 N. Valley Mills Drive arrested a suspect in the robbery and recovered a pistol believed to be used in the incident.

Bynum said investigators were withholding the suspect's name Monday afternoon while trying to determine what charges to file against him and whether he might be involved in similar robberies at wireless communication stores on the evenings of Sept. 21 and 23.

In the incident Monday morning, the gunman walked into the store around 10:15 a.m. and demanded cash from the store clerk. He left with an undetermined amount of money, Bynum said. No injuries were reported.

"It was very similar to the other robberies," Bynum said. "Investigators are looking into a possible connection between the three, but at this point, we aren't able to definitely say they are connected."

Officers responding to the robbery call found the suspect walking in the neighborhood behind the store, Bynum said.