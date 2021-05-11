Waco man arrested after woman found bleeding in hotel room

The Hewitt Police Department arrested a man Sunday night after on felony assault and drug charges after finding him in a hotel room with a woman who was bleeding and bruised.

Jason Cory Cameron, 48, of Waco, was arrested after Hewitt police were dispatched to the Ramada Inn on Sun Valley Boulevard on a possible disturbance. A caller reported hearing a woman screaming and yelling “why did you hit me,” according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

When officers arrived at the room, they heard a male and female yelling and were met at the door by Cameron, who told officers the woman had fallen in the bathroom and was injured, according to the affidavit.

The document states that officers observed that the woman’s left eye was severely bruised and swollen shut, and she also had blood smeared on her face. She appeared to be bleeding from her mouth and nose and had smeared blood on her neck in the shape of a hand.

Officers also reported they saw blood smeared on the side of the bed and the floor, but no blood was found in the bathroom where Cameron said the woman had originally fallen, according to the affidavit.

The woman told officers she had gotten in an altercation with a different male subject, but she refused to identify him.