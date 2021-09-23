Waco man arrested for evidence tampering after 2-year-old nephew's death is on probation for deadly conduct

According to court records, Pipkins was arrested in June 2019 on two counts of deadly conduct, a third-degree felony, after his girlfriend, the mother of his unborn child at the time, reported Pipkins fired at least five shots at her and her uncle.

The woman told police she was driving with her uncle as a passenger and they were following Pipkins, who was driving a tan Chevrolet Caprice. He was identified by police at the time as the woman's ex-boyfriend. Her uncle told police they were chasing Pipkins when Pipkins ran a stop sign at North Fourth Street and Garland Avenue and collided with another car, according to arrest records filed in the case.

Pipkins abandoned his car and ran from the scene, according to previous reports. The woman's uncle told police he chased Pipkins while his niece checked on a woman in the traffic incident. Pipkins' ex-girlfriend told police Pipkins returned and fired twice at them before moving a few feet closer and firing three more times. He then ran away, she reported.

The woman filed at least two other reports within a month of that incident claiming that Pipkins tried to kill her, according to arrest records.