Waco man arrested in August shooting death

A 22-year-old Waco man was arrested Tuesday on a murder charge in the August shooting death of a man who was found with a gunshot wound after crashing a car in the 3100 block of Daughtry Avenue.
Waco police reported a U.S. Marshals Service task force arrested Jeremiah Darnel Walker in the Aug. 23 death of 39-year-old Dusty Bethke.
After Bethke crashed his car into a fence, officers found him suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died, a police spokesperson reported.
Police reported at the time that they were unaware about when or where the shooting happened.
Walker remains jailed under $500,000 bond.
Tommy Witherspoon
Staff writer at the Waco Tribune-Herald covering courts and criminal justice. Follow me on Twitter @TSpoonFeed.
