Waco man arrested in connection to July shooting

Police arrested a Waco man Monday in connection to a July gunfire incident that wounded one.

Waco police arrested Tie’rell Dan'quies Wright, 19, of Waco, on Monday, accusing him of stealing a firearm and of deadly conduct in connection with a July 16 gunfire incident that sent one person to a Temple hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound, records show.

The case is still open, the investigation is ongoing and Waco police are working on leads, Waco Police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said.

Wright stole a firearm on or about July 16, two affidavits say.

Gunfire was reported at about 2:15 a.m. July 16 at a Whataburger at 1101 N. Valley Mills Drive, records show.

“Wright was with (the wounded man) when the shooting took place at the Whataburger on July 16,” the affidavits say.

Evidence from Temple police also indicated Wright was at the Temple hospital with the wounded man after the shooting, the affidavits say.

The affidavits also connect the wounded man to a criminal gang.

Later, investigators determined Wright ditched the stolen firearm in an apartment near the 1300 block of South 11th Street on July 28, one affidavit says.

Wright remains in custody in McLennan County Jail on a third degree felony charge of deadly conduct and a state jail felony charge of theft of a firearm, jail records show. His bail for the two counts totals $1.5 million.