Waco man arrested in fatal hit-and-run

A Waco man turned himself in early Monday on a second-degree felony warrant charging failure to stop and render aid in a fatal crash last month, Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said.

Julius Jejuan Hall, 37, is accused of leaving the scene of a three-vehicle crash at about 9:45 p.m. Aug. 4 near New Road and Huaco Lane. The crash sent five people to the hospital, including, James Spiller, who died, according to police.

"Even though Hall was not at fault for the fatal crash, he still fled the scene where serious injuries and a fatality occurred without rendering aid," Bynum wrote in a press release.

Hall and Spiller collided head-on in the center turn lane on New Road, and Spiller's vehicle then struck a third vehicle, police reported at the time of the crash. Hall left on foot, Bynum said.

Hall was released from McLennan County Jail on $25,000 bond by Tuesday.

