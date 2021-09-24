Waco man arrested in July shooting death outside Waco Drive business

A Waco man was arrested on a capital murder charge Friday in the July 10 shooting death of Nemer Ali Alsayyed Ahman Othman, Waco Police announced.

A U.S. Marshals Service task force arrested Lavell Rodney Jones, 22, on Friday afternoon, according to a police Facebook post.

Police previously reported Othman was shot and killed during a robbery. Officers responding to the incident at about 6:20 that morning found him outside the business where he worked, Mr. Greek Grocery and Grill, 2625 W. Waco Drive, according to police.

Jones remained in McLennan County Jail on Friday night. Jail records also list a misdemeanor assault charge and a failure to identify charge that appear unrelated to the shooting death. Complete bond information was not available Friday.