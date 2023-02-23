A Waco man was arrested Monday on an aggravated assault charge stemming from a knife attack at a Waco apartment complex in October, police reported.

Asharrien Quishawn Slay, 22, also known as Ashrien Evans, was released Wednesday from McLennan County Jail after posting $25,000 bond on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

In an apartment at the Villages of Waco, 1100 N. Sixth St. on Oct. 5, Evans grabbed a black handled kitchen knife and slashed a man several times in an attempted stabbing, according to his arrest affidavit. The person who was attacked and the a tenant of the apartment described the incident, the affidavit says.

Before picking up the knife, Evans bit the man on the cheek and then grabbing his neck with his hands and choked him, the affidavit says.

The man's injuries and the position of the weapon were consistent with statements he and the apartment tenant gave to officers at the time, the lead detective wrote.