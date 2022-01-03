Waco man arrested in October shooting incident

A Waco man remains in the McLennan County Jail under $75,000 bond after his Dec. 24 arrest in an October incident that left another man with multiple gunshot wounds.

Trelyon Boone, 23, was charged with aggravated assault of a public servant in an Oct. 10 shooting incident in the 1200 block of Speight Avenue that also involved a Mart police officer working an off-duty security job.

According to a Waco Police Department release, police were called to the scene about 2 a.m. and found one victim with multiple gunshot wounds. The incident started with an argument between and man and a woman, and a second man and the victim in the case tried to intervene in the argument, Waco police reported.