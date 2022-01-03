Waco man arrested in October shooting incident

A Waco man remains in the McLennan County Jail under $75,000 bond after his Dec. 24 arrest in an October incident that left another man with multiple gunshot wounds.
Trelyon Boone, 23, was charged with aggravated assault of a public servant in an Oct. 10 shooting incident in the 1200 block of Speight Avenue that also involved a Mart police officer working an off-duty security job.
According to a Waco Police Department release, police were called to the scene about 2 a.m. and found one victim with multiple gunshot wounds. The incident started with an argument between and man and a woman, and a second man and the victim in the case tried to intervene in the argument, Waco police reported.
The victim was punched in the mouth and knocked down. Waco police reported Boone pulled a gun and fired it in the air. He also shot at the victim and then went to his vehicle in an attempt to flee the scene, police said.
The Mart police officer, working an off-duty security job near the shooting, heard the first shots and went to investigate. He reported seeing Boone shoot the victim, who underwent surgery for his injuries. The officer tried to detain the suspect and ordered him to get out of the vehicle. Boone accelerated toward the officer, who fired at the fleeing vehicle.
He reported he was not sure if he hit the suspect, who left the area.
Waco police spokeswoman Cierra Shipley said the department will not release the name of the shooting victim or the off-duty Mart officer who fired his weapon.