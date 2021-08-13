Waco man arrested in online sex sting targeting human trafficking

The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office Human Trafficking Unit arrested a Waco man Thursday after he attempted to meet up with an underage girl at a hotel to engage in sexual acts in an undercover sex sting, officials said.

According to an arrest affidavit, an undercover detective began communicating with Darius Alley, 28, who answered an undercover sex ad that was posted on a website known for human trafficking.

Alley engaged in a conversation with the detective, who he believed was a female prostitute. During the conversation, Alley agreed to pay for sex acts with the female as well as a female minor at the same time.

According to the affidavit, Alley showed up at the agreed-upon location in Waco and was arrested by the sheriff's office. He was also found to be in possession on the phone he used to negotiate the sex acts, confirming he was the person the detective had been communicating with, officials said.