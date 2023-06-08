Waco police arrested a 34-year-old man Wednesday and charged him with the sexual assault of a teenager.

Daryl Dwayne Barker, of Waco, was booked into McLennan County Jail on a second-degree felony charge of sexual assault, a third-degree felony charge of possession of a controlled substance and a Class A misdemeanor charge of unlawful carrying of a weapon. He remained in the jail Thursday on bond totaling $17,000.

According to Barker’s arrest warrant, the alleged victim told police the assault occurred Tuesday. She told police Barker forcibly held her down and sexually assaulted and raped her, the warrant says.

The warrant says she is 17 years old.

According to an arrest affidavit, officers served the sexual assault warrant Wednesday morning. After he was arrested, officers searched his vehicle and found a controlled substance and a firearm, the affidavit says.

The Texas penal code says it is illegal to possess a firearm while engaged in criminal activity other than a class C misdemeanor. The affidavit says due to the controlled substance being found in his vehicle, Barker was charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon.