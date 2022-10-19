Waco man arrested in threat to La Vega schools

A Waco man was arrested after he posted threats on social media against La Vega schools Wednesday afternoon, according to Bellmead police.

Benjamin Walton, 20, of Waco, was arrested at a residence near Fourth Street in Waco on a terroristic threat charge, Bellmead police Chief Shawn Myatt said.

Bellmead police received a tip about the threats at about 2:30 p.m. and worked with La Vega Independent School District police to place all of the district's schools on a secured status, Myatt said. Police determined by about 3:45 that there was no actual threat at any of the schools, Myatt said.

Students were released about an hour late because of the incident, he said.

About half an hour after the original threatening post, Walton made another social media post apologizing and retracting the threat, Myatt said.

Police then received a tip that Walton was at a residence on Fourth Street in Waco and arrested him there, he said.

La Vega ISD Police also had contact with Walton on Tuesday, when he was reported to be in the parking lot of a La Vega school wearing a mask and acting suspiciously, Myatt said. La Vega ISD police spoke with Walton on Tuesday and determined he did not pose a threat then, Myatt said.

He said it was unknown Wednesday whether Walton is a former La Vega student or has another connection to the district.