Waco man arrested on charges of shooting woman in arm
A local woman was hospitalized after being shot in the arm during an altercation on Thursday afternoon, the Waco Police Department reported.

The shooter, identified as 55-year-old John Tubbs, of Waco, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault and taken to McLennan County Jail, where his bond amount was pending Friday.

A police news release said officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Flint Avenue just before 3 p.m. on a call about a shooting between a male suspect and a female.

Officers and WPD SWAT arrived on scene to respond to the call with assistance from the WPD canine unit.

According to the release, Tubbs did not comply with officers and a negotiator was called to him out of his residence. Tubbs complied and was taken into custody right before 3:30 p.m.

The female, who had been shot in the arm, was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for the gunshot wound.

WPD is currently investigating the incident and has not been made aware of a motive for the shooting. The woman has not been identified by WPD as it is an ongoing investigation.

Hailing from the Chicagoland area, Amaris E. Rodriguez is a 2019 graduate of Northeastern Illinois University and formerly worked the Journal & Topics news organization in Des Plains, Illinois.

