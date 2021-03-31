 Skip to main content
Waco man arrested on child sexual assault charge
Waco man arrested on child sexual assault charge

A Waco man was arrested Tuesday after a woman reported he had sexually assaulted her young son multiple times, an arrest affidavit states.

Police started investigating late last year after the child's mother reported Scottie Odell Redic, 55, had been abusing the boy, who was 9 when the assaults started, according to the affidavit.

Scottie Odell Redic

Redic

During a forensic interview, the child told officials Redic had first raped him in March 2017, and a medical exam corroborated the child's accounts of continued abuse, according to the affidavit.

Waco police received a warrant Tuesday charging Redic with aggravated sexual assault of a child and arrested him the same day.

He was released from McLennan County Jail early Wednesday afternoon on $25,000 bond.

