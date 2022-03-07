Waco man arrested on murder charge after Austin Avenue bar fight

Police have arrested a Waco man on a murder charge in the shooting death of a Waco man Saturday morning on Austin Avenue.

Waco police arrested Ryan Trejo, 24, on Saturday morning in the death of Jose Martinez-Medina, 30, another Waco resident, according to a police press release.

The shooting occurred at about 1:45 a.m. in the 700 block of Austin Avenue after a fight that started in The Warehouse bar. The fight moved outside, and at least one person fired a gun, according to the press release. Martinez-Medina, who was not involved in the initial fight, was killed, and at least one other man was injured, police reported.

The other man was taken to a local hospital, but Martinez-Medina was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation of the shooting is ongoing.

This story has been updated to correct the timing of the arrest and details of the incident reported by police.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.