Waco man arrested on sex assault charge from July campout

A Waco man was arrested Sunday on a second-degree felony sexual assault charge stemming from July.

Waco police arrested W. B. McKinney, 43, of Waco, on Sunday. He assaulted a woman July 24 who was unable to consent to sex and said "she felt she had been drugged," according to an arrest affidavit.

McLennan County deputies obtained a warrant for McKinney on Nov. 22.

The woman was at an area hospital July 28 when she reported she had been assaulted while camping with friends at an area lake July 24, the affidavit says.

Last month, she identified McKinney from a photo lineup as the person who assaulted her, the affidavit says.

A witness told investigators he saw McKinney get up from a hammock in which the woman was lying and saw that McKinney had engaged in sex with her, according to the affidavit.

The witness also said that the woman was not aware of what had happened between her and McKinney.

McKinney remained in McLennan County Jail on Tuesday with bond listed at $15,000.