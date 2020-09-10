 Skip to main content
Waco man arrested on sexual assault of a child warrant
Waco police arrested a man Wednesday after they said he admitted to touching a 13-year-old in a sexual manner.

Investigators interviewed the man after the girl reported the abuse earlier this month, an arrest affidavit states.

Police arrested Peirce Christyon Duffey, 32, on a first-degree felony warrant charging aggravated sexual assault of a child. He remained in McLennan County Jail on Thursday with bond listed at $150,000.

Peirce Christyon Duffey

Duffey
