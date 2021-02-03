 Skip to main content
Waco man arrested on solicitation of a minor charge
POLICE REPORT

Waco man arrested on solicitation of a minor charge

Woodway police arrested a Waco man Tuesday on a solicitation of a minor charge after an online sting, according to a police Facebook post.

Christopher Oliver, 62, sent sexually explicit messages on social media to an account operated by a detective posing as a 16-year-old girl, according to the post. Oliver also asked for nude photos, police reported.

“Oliver acknowledged the female was underaged and could get him in trouble,” the post states.

After getting a warrant, detectives called him and asked him to come to the Woodway Public Safety Department, where he was arrested after detectives interviewed him Tuesday.

Christopher Oliver

Oliver
